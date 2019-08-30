Taking aim at recovery

The Recovery WOW program at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse opened the holiday weekend on a fun note this afternoon with a dart tournament behind the East Main Street campus. In top photo, Chris Budzinack, recovery center lead peer, gives instructions to the participants before drawing names for the matches; in bottom photo, Sterling Stroman, GCASA employee, lets a dart fly in hope of a bulls-eye. About 30 people competed and then were treated to hot dogs and soft drinks. Raymond Vickers won the first-place trophy, while Carrie Wilson placed second and Kyle Winfield third. Photos by Mike Pettinella/GCASA publicist.