August 30, 2019 - 3:02pm

Taking aim at recovery

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Recovery WOW, GCASA.

The Recovery WOW program at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse opened the holiday weekend on a fun note this afternoon with a dart tournament behind the East Main Street campus. In top photo, Chris Budzinack, recovery center lead peer, gives instructions to the participants before drawing names for the matches; in bottom photo, Sterling Stroman, GCASA employee, lets a dart fly in hope of a bulls-eye.  About 30 people competed and then were treated to hot dogs and soft drinks. Raymond Vickers won the first-place trophy, while Carrie Wilson placed second and Kyle Winfield third. Photos by Mike Pettinella/GCASA publicist.

