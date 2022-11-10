The Recovery Station organizes group that 'hit the trail' in support of veterans

Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.