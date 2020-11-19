The survey says Le Roy police department ranks high for 'overall satisfaction'

A community survey conducted by the Le Roy Police Department came back with some pretty high marks in terms of “overall satisfaction.”

The village police force received an average grade of 8.5 out of 10 in response to the question, “How would you rate your overall satisfaction with the Le Roy Police Department? (1 star being poor and 10 stars being exceptional).”

The survey was conducted in conjunction with the department’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, the 15-member committee formed in compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203 on policing policy and procedure improvements.

It was available for village residents and nonresidents over a three-week period, ending on Nov. 13, and was posted on the department’s Facebook page, Town of Le Roy website, and digital edition of the Le Roy Penny Saver.

“Our goal was to receive between 75 and 100 responses and we were pleased to get back 105,” Police Chief Chris Hayward said. “While most may consider the response rate low, they did provide some valuable feedback for us going forward.”

Stating that “overall, we were happy with the results,” Hayward mentioned a new foot patrol program that took hold after initial negativity.

“During the early stages of (the COVID-19) lockdown last spring, I instituted a foot patrol in residential neighborhoods and after some early concern from residents – asking ‘why are the police walking around near my house?’ -- the program was very well received and there were multiple responses from people wanting to see us continue that program,” he said.

About 66 percent of the respondents said they live in the village, with 9.5 percent stating that they own a business in the village.

Ninety-eight percent identified themselves as white or Caucasian and 53 percent said they were females. Thirty-one percent were in the 55-64 age range, with 21 percent in the 45-54 group and 17 percent in the 25-34 group.

Some highlights of the survey are as follows:

Sixty-two percent of the respondents said they “strongly agree” and another 29.5 percent said they “agree” that the Le Roy Police Department is visible to the public;

Eighty-three percent said they either “strongly agree” or “agree” that Le Roy police officers act professionally in carrying out their duties;

The department received an overall rating of 8.38 stars out of 10 for “competency” and 85 percent of the respondents “strongly agreed” or “agreed” that its officers were approachable for any and all related police and community services;

Fifty-five percent said they feel “very safe” and another 31 percent said they feel “safe” walking in the village at night;

Twenty-six percent responded that drugs and drug-related issues are the greatest public safety threat in the village, followed by traffic-related issues at 16 percent and politics/government at 11 percent;

Quick response times, community engagement, professional approach and high visibility were what respondents “liked best” about the department. As far as what needs to be improved, most did not offer a suggestion, but of those who did, officer retention and more officers were the top priorities;