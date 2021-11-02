Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 2, 2021 - 12:08pm

This weekend's Section V football playoff schedule

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Section V football.

Here is the schedule of Section V football semifinal playoff games in Class B, C and D and 8-Man:

CLASS B

No. 3 Wayne at No. 2 Batavia, 7 p.m. Friday

No. 4 Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at No. 1 Honeoye Falls Lima, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS C

No. 3 Haverling vs. No. Le Roy, noon Saturday, site TBD

No. 5 Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry at No. 1 East Rochester/Gananda, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS D

No. 3 Alexander at No. 2 Avon, 7 p.m. Friday

No. 5 Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen vs. No. Oakfield-Alabama, Friday, TBD

EIGHT-MAN

No. 3 Pembroke vs. No. 2 Red Jacket at Canandaigua Academy, 7 p.m. Friday

 

 

Calendar

October 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button