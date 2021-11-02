This weekend's Section V football playoff schedule

Here is the schedule of Section V football semifinal playoff games in Class B, C and D and 8-Man:

CLASS B

No. 3 Wayne at No. 2 Batavia, 7 p.m. Friday

No. 4 Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at No. 1 Honeoye Falls Lima, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS C

No. 3 Haverling vs. No. Le Roy, noon Saturday, site TBD

No. 5 Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry at No. 1 East Rochester/Gananda, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS D

No. 3 Alexander at No. 2 Avon, 7 p.m. Friday

No. 5 Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen vs. No. Oakfield-Alabama, Friday, TBD

EIGHT-MAN

No. 3 Pembroke vs. No. 2 Red Jacket at Canandaigua Academy, 7 p.m. Friday