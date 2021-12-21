Tom and Mary Dix press on toward goal of restoring historic Union Hotel in Village of Corfu

Tom Dix is looking for a little help from his friends as he and his mother carry on their mission of renovating the historic Union Hotel at the corner of Main Street and Maple Avenue in the Village of Corfu.

Dix, who owns Potter Lumber on Maple Avenue with his mom, Mary, is in the midst of the monumental task of bringing the restaurant, bar, eight-lane bowling center and, eventually, the 16-room hotel back to life.

Determined as ever, he said it’s a matter of “when” and not “if” the project is completed.

Purchased by Tom and Mary in September 2018 – they closed on the property on the birthday of Mary’s late husband, Bill – the 25,000-square foot, three-story building has had multiple owners over the years.

It was built in 1828 and served as a stagecoach stop for travelers passing through Western New York in the 19th century. The facility has been closed since around 2013.

Tom Dix said he and his mom couldn’t stand by anymore and watch it deteriorate further.

“We would drive by every day, sometimes twice a day, and saw that it was dying and falling apart,” he said.

So, he decided to invest his time and money (likely $200,000-plus when it’s all said and done) into fixing it – starting with the exterior, which has taken on a new look thanks to local artists/craftspeople Charlie Flagg, Sue Weber and Mark Zimmermann.

Flagg and company are in the process of painting murals of scenes that depict notable moments in the village’s history, while Dix is fortifying the roof, installing vinyl siding and making other repairs to beautify the outside walls.

“Now, we’re just about ready to go to town on the inside,” said Dix, noting that reopening the restaurant and bar are priority No. 1. But to move things along at a quicker pace, he is appealing to community members to roll up their sleeves and help out – and he will pay them for their time on a per diem basis.

“I really don’t have a timetable; it’s just that we have been hindered by a lack of workers,” said Dix, adding that he has handled all of the engineering and design aspects of the project.

He said the electric and heating were upgraded by Shayne Poodry, who owned the building from 2007-2018, but much work needs to be done in the areas of insulation, drywall, doors and windows, the cupola, chimney, lanes and pinsetters (at the former Andrews Lanes).

Mary Dix said she is convinced that Union Hotel means a lot to village residents and the Pembroke area in general.

“It has been here forever,” she said. “The whole community is enthusiastic about what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Flagg, who has been painting for more than 40 years, said Tom Dix contacted him last winter about doing something on the outer walls.

“They called me because they knew of my reputation, I believe, of being a muralist in the area,” Flagg said. “And we got together and I told him, I’d think about it last winter, when I went to Florida. I thought about it down there. And I came up with the idea of bringing the history of Corfu around the outside perimeter of the building.”

Flagg, 78, said there are 10 murals on one side (facing Maple Street) and there will be more on the Route 33 side.

“That’s going to have the new Veterans Cemetery that is on Route 77 and the Fun Country (Six Flags Darien Lake) amusement park and large angel wings where you can stand up and have your picture taken – and you’ll become an angel,” he said.

The back (south side) of the building will feature old signs, such as “Buy a Chevy for $580” and “Sirloin Steak at 18 cents a pound,” Flagg said. “Nothing but signs and bricks on the back.”

He credited Weber and Zimmermann for their contributions.

“Sue is a fantastic painter – that’s why I wanted her to interject her thoughts into the project, and Mark has been a godsend. I wouldn't have got nowhere near as far as I’ve done without him.”

Flagg said that Zimmermann is going to step up to the lead role in the near future.

“I'm getting ready to hang it up because I'm getting pretty old. But he he's got the ability to take over,” he said. “Our plan is to finish it next spring when I return from Florida.”

The Union Hotel venture is just a start, Flagg said.

“If you look across the way you got Burling Drug Store, which is going to have five murals on it. And there are four or five other projects,” he advised.

“This town is going to be a picture town. You’ve got a million people that drive by 77 and 33 every year. We are trying to get them to stop here in Corfu … to draw people in, to create some interest and, hopefully, when they’re here, they’ll spend a few bucks.”

Photo at top: Tom and Mary Dix on the front porch of the Union Hotel in Corfu; Photos at bottom: Murals on the outside of the building that illustrate the village's history (the bottom one is of the Dix family). Photos by Howard Owens.

VIdeo about the project from 2019: