Town of Batavia lawmakers hire Earl, appoint several to planning, zoning, assessment boards

As expected, the Batavia Town Board on Wednesday night approved hiring Batavia native Kevin Earl to serve in the new position of counsel to the supervisor on a part-time basis.

Earl, per the resolution that was passed unanimously during a special meeting of the town board, is expected to work 20 hours per week at a starting rate of $51.52 per hour.

The resolution stipulates a six-month probationary period for the job, at which time an evaluation of performance will be assessed for an increase in pay or dismissal of duties.

For the past five years, Earl was employed as the Genesee County attorney.

During its organizational meeting, the board also made several appointments and reappointments to the Town Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Assessment Board of Review.

PLANNING BOARD

Jonathan Long: Reappointed through Dec. 31, 2028;

Reappointed through Dec. 31, 2028; Steven Tanner: Appointed to replace Jeremy Liles, who resigned, through Dec. 31, 2025. Tanner had been an alternate member;

Appointed to replace Jeremy Liles, who resigned, through Dec. 31, 2025. Tanner had been an alternate member; Brooks Hawley: Appointed to replace Lou Paganello, who resigned, through Dec. 31, 2023. Hawley had been an alternate member;

Appointed to replace Lou Paganello, who resigned, through Dec. 31, 2023. Hawley had been an alternate member; Jennifer Zambito: Appointed as an alternate, through Dec. 31, 2023;

Appointed as an alternate, through Dec. 31, 2023; Brittany Witkop: Appointed as an alternate, through Dec. 31, 2023.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Keith Boeheim: Appointed through Dec. 31, 2026;

Appointed through Dec. 31, 2026; William Sutton: Appointed through Dec. 31, 2023, replacing Witkop;

Appointed through Dec. 31, 2023, replacing Witkop; Michael Dana: Appointed as an alternate, through Dec. 31, 2023.

ASSESSMENT BOARD OF REVIEW

William Sutton: Appointed to replace Lynn Eick, who resigned, through Sept. 30, 2022;

Appointed to replace Lynn Eick, who resigned, through Sept. 30, 2022; Michael Dana: Appointed to replace Robert Shell, who resigned, through Sept. 30, 2024.

The town board also set the salaries for Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals members, as follows: