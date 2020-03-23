Town of Batavia lists phone numbers, addresses for essential services

Press release from the Town of Batavia:

For the duration of the State of Emergency, due to the COVID-19, offices are closed to the public. Town employees are being directed to work from remote locations to the extent practicable and can access email and phone messages remotely.

However, the Town Clerk and essential employees will be there to assist you in any matters of the Town. They are available via telephone or email.

Town Supervisor, 585-343-1729, ext. 200, [email protected]

Town Clerk, 585-343-1729, ext. 203, [email protected]

Payments for Dog Licenses, tax payments, and water/sewer bills:

Mail to:

3833 W. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020

Drop Box drop box located on the west side of the Town Hall.

Pay Online (fees apply) by visiting the Town website.

Funeral Directors, please contact the Town Clerk to file a death certificate.

Handicap Permit Renewals, please call the Town Clerk.

Town Assessor, 585-343-1729, ext. 207, [email protected]

Building and Zoning, 585-343-1729, ext. 222, [email protected]

Town Court, 585-343-1729, ext. 216, [email protected]

Town Court will be CLOSED until further notice.

Highway Superintendent, 585-343-1729, ext. 218, [email protected]