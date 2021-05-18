Town of Batavia Planning Board OKs site plan for storage building at Dickinson's Auto; solar project on hold

The Batavia Town Planning Board, taking its lead from the Genesee County Planning Board and Batavia Town Zoning Board of Appeals, tonight approved a site plan for Bob Dickinson, owner of Dickinson’s Auto, to construct a truck storage building at his business at 4028 West Main St. Rd.

Dickinson had requested an area variance since the new building would be located 10 feet from the lot line instead of the required 30 feet in the Commercial District. County planners recommended approval of the variance last month, while the ZBA approved it at its meeting on Monday night.

“Mr. Dickinson is using the building to store trucks in the winter. He’s cleaned up the business … it looks good and I’m glad he’s doing what he is doing,” Town Planning Board Chair Kathy Jasinski said.

Town planners were scheduled to reconsider a special use permit request by Batavia Solar, LLC, for a ground-mounted solar system for the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corp. on R. Stephen Hawley Drive but did not take it “off the table” after learning that the solar firm wants further dialogue about the project.

A public hearing on the matter took place on Feb. 2 and the State Environmental Quality Review was completed on April 20.

In other developments:

Planners concurred with the ZBA, which last night approved an area variance for a modified parking space plan by Rochester Regional Health for a new 140,000 square-foot medical office building on Oak Orchard Road.

Consultants for RRH requested changing the parking spaces from 10- by 20-feet to 9- by 18-feet to allow for an access agreement with the town along the northern boundary of the site.