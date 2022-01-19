United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes kicks off 2022 campaign

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes kicked off its 2022 campaign this afternoon with a presentation on YouTube that featured reports from its six-counties, including a message from Tammy Hathaway, director of United Way of Genesee County.

The organization expanded during the summer to encompass Genesee, Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming, Wayne and Ontario counties, and now solicits donations on behalf of 190 human service providers.

Speaking from the YWCA in Batavia, Hathaway, who also serves as the United Way’s senior resource development manager, credited Genesee County residents for stepping up to the plate in a big way over the years.

“I’m always amazed by the dedication of our donors and volunteers here in Genesee County,” she said.

She introduced Amber Lingenfelter, United Way community resource & volunteer engagement manager, who spoke about the Volunteer United program.

“Volunteer United is an online matching platform that allows you to filter through various volunteer opportunities based on your interest, passion, skills and availability,” she said. “You can also sort by in-person opportunities or virtual opportunities near you.”

For more information, go to www.unitedwayrocflx.org/get-involved/volunteer.

This year’s campaign, “Make Way For Good,” is being chaired by Frank Hamlin III, president and chief executive officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.

Hamlin announced that his company will match all new and increased donations this year up to $500,000 as he and his volunteer team seek to raise $32 million again in 2022.

The 2021 campaign, led by William Goodrich, chief executive officer of LeChase Construction Services, raised and leveraged $32.1 million, broken down as follows:

Annual Campaign (includes six-county region) – $20.6 million

Community grants, ROC the Day, Community Initiatives – $9 million

Other giving – $2.5 million

Today’s presentation featured a livestreamed welcome from Jaime Saunders, the organization’s president and chief executive officer.

Photo: Screenshot of pre-recorded video featuring Amber Lingenfelter, speaking from the YWCA of Genesee County. Former Genesee County Manager Jay Gsell is in the background.