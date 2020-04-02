'Unprecedented inundation' has NYS Department of Labor scrambling to serve unemployed

Press release:

The New York State Department of Labor continues to deal with what a spokesperson says is “unprecedented inundation” of its phone and online filing system.

According to the agency, between March 23 and March 28, its phone system recorded more than 8.2 million calls, compared to 50,000 in a typical week – an increase of 16,000 percent. The online filing system received 3.4 million visits, compared to 350,000 in a typical week.

The department reports it is taking the following steps to reduce volume and increase capacity:

-- Asking New Yorkers to help reduce the surge by only filing unemployment insurance claims on certain days, based on the first letter of their last name.

-- Streamlining the process to make it quicker, and automating additional pieces of the process so there are fewer reasons a filer has to call.

-- Reminding New Yorkers that even if filing is delayed, you WILL still receive the entire benefit you are entitled to.

-- Dedicating 700 staff to DOL’s Telephone Claims Center.

-- Enlisting hundreds of additional staff – reassigned from within DOL, borrowed from other agencies and new outside hires, who are currently being onboarded and trained.

-- Extending the call center hours, including expanding service to Saturdays and processing applications on Sundays.

-- Adding more than 20 additional servers to support the website's capacity.

“We will continue to double down on all of these efforts to serve every New Yorker who is filing for unemployment insurance. We thank you for your patience,” the spokesperson said.