Veteran bowler Scott Kern posts first perfect game

Longtime league bowler Scott Kern of Basom finally found perfection on the lanes, rolling his first 300 game last Wednesday in the County Line Stone League at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield.

The 63-year-old right-hander calmly placed three balls into the 1-3 pocket in the 10th frame on lane 8 to finish his string of 12 strikes -- and cap a fine 727 series. Watch for more details on his achievement in Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column this Thursday.

In other league action around the Genesee Region, 17-year-old lefty Matt Hurlburt exploded for a 778 series in the Thursday Night League at Perry Bowling Center. His games were 245-278-255.

Earlier in the season, he notched his first 300 game in a league at Livingston Lanes in Geneseo.

