Veteran firefighter sounds the alarm to enhance communication in 585 area code with online magazine

In most communities, street corner fire alarm boxes have become a thing of the past, giving way to the widespread availability of landline and cellular phones.

For those who don’t remember, when someone pulled one of those red fire alarm boxes, the signal was sent to fire headquarters where firefighters matched the number of the box to a corresponding location on their chart. And, just like that, crews were off and running to the hot spot.

The spirit of the call box lives on today, however, in the form of a digital magazine called Box 585, an initiative spearheaded by former Genesee County firefighter Chuck Hammon, (photo at right), who currently is employed as a Station 5 lieutenant for the Henrietta Fire District.

“Box 585 is a local training group for the Greater Rochester area and our mission is to provide training programs and resources to 585 (area code) firefighters so they can perform at a higher level on the fireground,” said Hammon, 35, who spent 16 ½ years in public safety in Genesee County.

He said the magazine – which can be found at box585fire.com and also at https://www.facebook.com/box585firetraining/ -- is an idea that evolved after years of networking among local firefighters, specifically those in Genesee County.

The first edition, a 28-page eye-pleasing display of helpful articles and sharp photos, was released last week and already has received “thousands of page turns and views,” Hammon reported.

He said that stories are written and photos submitted by local contributors with specific goals in mind – to enhance communication, share ideas and increase awareness about the importance of physical and mental fitness.

“When we started Box 585 Fire Training & Performance LLC, we knew our digital foundation would be the quarterly magazine and our website, specifically for 585 firefighters by 585 firefighters,” Hammon said. “While we are building our in-person training and physical and mental performance programs, we can continually release content to firefighters in the area.”

Hammon began his career in public safety as a volunteer with the Stafford Fire Department, before accepting jobs with City of Batavia fire ambulance crew and Le Roy ambulance.

A New York State fire instructor, he worked as a City firefighter until 2015, when he and fiancée, Le Roy native Kerry Woodward, moved to Henrietta.

He said that constant difficulties with scheduling and communication prompted him to create a “centralized place” to advertise classes and trainings for firefighters and instructors in the 585 region.

“Often the class postings would be passed along to chiefs but not make it to the firefighters that needed the course,” he recalled. “Now as a new resident and instructor in Monroe County, I see the same scheduling needs here.”

Hammon noted that instructors from Genesee County are on staff and will be available to provide their colleagues with training and information both digitally and in-person.

In addition to the posting of class schedules, local firefighters who submit articles and photos are creating a network among departments, Hammon said, adding that he will include association events and fundraisers in the magazine.

“Local vendors can advertise so that firefighters can see what equipment, apparel, and services are available in their backyard,” he said. “Our photographs are only from local photographers and those photographers have the opportunity to have their talents showcased. If the digital format is not your thing, it can be printed out and displayed at the firehouse or fire halls.”

Hammon explained that the “box” term hasn’t completely disappeared from firefighting jargon.

“In the modern fire service, a "Box" is a term departments use to have predetermined resources respond based on a geographic location or hazard,” he said. “Fire chiefs are constantly updating their box books and running orders to ensure the community is getting the appropriate resources for their emergency. Fitting to our mission, we are providing resources to Box 585.”