Village Physical Therapy locations open on limited basis, institutes 'enhanced measures'

From Patrick S. Privatera, MS, PT, ATC, president, Village Physical Therapy & Village Fitness, 3 West Ave., Le Roy.

To our valued patients:

Like most other businesses, organizations, and government agencies, we at Village Physical Therapy and Village Fitness continue to monitor the developing situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). I’d like to take this opportunity to provide some updates.

Our physical therapy operations, deemed “essential services” by New York State, are continuing. We want our patients to know that we are still here for them now — and always — during this crisis and beyond. However, we have made some adjustments intended to protect our staff, patients, and communities.

Although our offices remain open on a limited basis and with enhanced measures in place to reduce the risk of infection, we’re encouraging our patients to transition to telehealth services so that they can remain safe at home. You can initiate a telehealth appointment by:

Send an email to [email protected]

Calling our Le Roy office at (585) 768-4550 or our Batavia office at (585) 343-9496;

Visiting our website and completing the Request An Appointment form.

We’re using a teleconferencing app, called Zoom, which can connect with a computer, tablet, smartphone, or other audio/visual-capable device. You can connect at home, at work, or anywhere else you have access to the internet. To initiate a connection, we will simply send out an email containing a secure link from Zoom; you click on the link, and then we’re automatically connected.

If you are unable to connect this way, we can also connect by phone. Most insurance companies have waived co-pays, deductibles, and co-insurance for telehealth visits while the state of emergency is in place.

Behind the scenes, the local healthcare systems have begun making emergency preparations for a large influx of critically ill patients. Many are cancelling routine visits, elective surgeries, and nonemergency tests and procedures so that they can deploy their staff and resources to the “frontlines” of the crisis where they are needed most. We, as physical therapists, stand ready to fill that void. You can see a physical therapist without a physician’s prescription for up to 30 days in most cases, so please don’t hesitate to call upon us if we may be of assistance.

We at Village Physical Therapy and Village Fitness will continue to strive to meet our clients’ needs while mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.