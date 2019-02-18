Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 18, 2019 - 10:56am

Wagner, Foss, Bielak post 800 sets in Genesee Region league bowling

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

One of the five bowlers in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia who had a shot at perfection this week made it to the promised land and, not surprisingly, that one was Batavia left-hander Rich Wagner.

Wagner continued his spectacular season with 269-300-235--804, raising his average to 248.7 with six weeks left. The current Genesee Region USBC record for a season is 242, shared by Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls and Curtis Foss of Medina.

The other four who came close -- Vin Pontillo, 278--733; Jim Pursel, 279--725; Geoff Harloff, 277--724, and Alex Morris, 278--700. Jason Gallo, Wagner's teammate, posted a 217 triplicate.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Foss nearly had a monster triplicate, firing 279-279-276--834 in the Friday Night Mixers League.

And at Medina Lanes, Mike "Pook" Bielak notched his first 800 series -- 290-289-243--822 -- in the Thursday Firefighters League while Foss had another 300 game, his fifth of the season.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page. Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button