Wagner, Foss, Bielak post 800 sets in Genesee Region league bowling

One of the five bowlers in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday Night League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia who had a shot at perfection this week made it to the promised land and, not surprisingly, that one was Batavia left-hander Rich Wagner.

Wagner continued his spectacular season with 269-300-235--804, raising his average to 248.7 with six weeks left. The current Genesee Region USBC record for a season is 242, shared by Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls and Curtis Foss of Medina.

The other four who came close -- Vin Pontillo, 278--733; Jim Pursel, 279--725; Geoff Harloff, 277--724, and Alex Morris, 278--700. Jason Gallo, Wagner's teammate, posted a 217 triplicate.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Foss nearly had a monster triplicate, firing 279-279-276--834 in the Friday Night Mixers League.

And at Medina Lanes, Mike "Pook" Bielak notched his first 800 series -- 290-289-243--822 -- in the Thursday Firefighters League while Foss had another 300 game, his fifth of the season.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page. Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.