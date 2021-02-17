Ways & Means supports resolution appointing Wade Schwab to fill vacant county coroner post

It looks as though the Genesee County Legislature has found a qualified person to fill the vacant position of county coroner.

Minutes ago, the governing body’s Ways & Means Committee voted in favor of a resolution appointing longtime paramedic Wade Schwab as coroner, effective Feb. 24 through Dec. 31.

The measure will be put on the agenda of next Wednesday’s full legislature meeting at the Old County Courthouse.

One of the four county coroner jobs became open earlier this year upon the resignation of Jeffery McIntire, who moved to Florida.

The resolution follows Section 400 (7) of County Law that stipulates that an appointee shall hold office until Dec. 31 following the first annual election at which the vacancy can be filled by election. The position will be on the ballot in November for the unexpired term, which carries through Dec. 31, 2023.

Schwab introduced himself to the committee, noting that he has lived in Genesee County for many years and has been a paramedic for about 30 years.

Just recently, he accepted a full-time paid paramedic staff position with Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance in Albion. Before that, he was employed for nearly 20 years with Mercy EMS, climbing to the rank of crew chief of special operations. He also is part of the City of Batavia’s Emergency Response Team.

He told the committee that he has become more interested in the coroner position over the years.

“Back when I was employed by Genesee Memorial Hospital as a medic, we used to have a full service morgue on premises and did autopsies,” he said. “I’ve got a fairly well-rounded background as far as being able to handle the position as I move into the next chapter of my life, and I greatly appreciate the appointment.”

Schwab joins the county team that also includes Karen Lang, Adam Palumbo and Tom Douglas.

He and his wife, Laurie, live in Alexander with their two German shepherds.