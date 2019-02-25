Weather forces postponements of Section 5 basketball contests

All Section 5 Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal games scheduled for tonight have been postponed until Tuesday night at the same locations.

Those games include:

Class B1 -- Batavia versus Palmyra-Macedon at Caledonia-Mumford High School at 7:45;

Class B2 -- Attica versus Wellsville at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School at 6:00;

Class D2 -- Elba versus Romulus at Dansville High School at 7:45.

Section 5 Boys Basketball Tournament games now scheduled for Tuesday are as follows:

Class C2 -- Perry vs. Lyons, Alexander vs. Red Jacket at Pittsford-Sutherland High School, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m., respectively.

Class C3 -- Caledonia-Mumford vs. Naples at Letchworth High School, 6 p.m.

Class C3 -- Lyndonville vs. York at Batavia High School, 5:30 p.m.

Class D2 -- Elba vs. Belfast at Mount Morris High School, 5:30 p.m.

For complete information about Section 5 girls basketball, go to www.sectionvgirlsbasketball.net.

To reach the Section 5 boys basketball website, go to www.sectionvsoccer.net.