WNY Maritime Charter scores late, tops Batavia, 22-14

The Batavia High Blue Devils and the Western New York Maritime Charter/Health Sciences Falcons squared off this afternoon in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B football Far West Regionals at Williamsville South High School.

Scoring summary:

FIRST QUARTER

Batavia sophomore Cole Grazioplene received the opening kickoff and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown (photos below). Julia Petry's PAT was good. Batavia, 7-0.

After a Batavia fumble (photo below) gave the ball to WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences at the Batavia 24, senior Braylen Boyd ran for 19 yards before finding the end zone from five yards out (photo below). Damien Littleton rushed for the two-point conversion. WNYMC/HS, 8-7.

SECOND QUARTER

Following a short punt, Batavia took over and found the end zone again as quarterback Jesse Reinhart (running the ball in photo below) connected on a third-and-13 play with wide receiver Javin McFollins (photo below) for a 58-yard TD pass. Petry's PAT was good. Batavia, 14-8.

WNYMC/HS responded, putting together a seven-play, 46-yard drive – capped by a 27-yard halfback option pass from Zyke Taylor to senior running back Addison Copeland III with five minutes remaining. Batavia linebacker Kaden Marucci preserved the tie by stopping Littleton short of the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt. Game tied, 14-14.

THIRD QUARTER

No scoring.

Batavia's Aidan Anderson rips off a 49-yard run in the third quarter but a 10-play drive stalled after a sack and pass completion for no gain. The junior gained 115 yards on 13 carries.

The Blue Devils' defense gave the run-heavy Panthers all they could handle.

FOURTH QUARTER

Copeland broke several tackles behind the line of scrimmage, reversed his field and raced down the sideline for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:02 remaining. Jameer Thomas ran for the two-point conversion. WNYMC/HS, 22-14.

An interception by Damien Littleton with less than two minutes to play sealed the victory for the Section VI champions. Batavia also was hurt by three lost fumbles.

Photos by Jim Burns.

Batavia finishes at 10-2 while WNYMC/HS, also 10-2, moves onto the state Western semifinals next Saturday.