WROTB 'explores' purchase of hotel next to Batavia Downs Gaming

Directors of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation today passed a resolution authorizing the hiring of the law firm of Harris Beach to help explore the possibility of purchasing the Hotel at Batavia Downs, located next to Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road.

“We’d like to explore purchasing the hotel,” said WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek, “and that’s why we’ve retained an attorney. We have been in discussions to purchase the hotel but nothing has come of it.”

The resolution reads that the corporation “wishes to engage Harris Beach to continue to provide legal services to Western in the additional amount of $50,000” in an effort “to negotiate an agreement regarding the purchase of a hotel, as well as the terms of bond refinancing …”

The 84-room luxury hotel is owned by ADK Hospitality, a Buffalo-based development team that purchased land from WROTB in March 2015 and spent $7.5 million to build it.

ADK Hospitality partners, along with WROTB officials and state and local dignitaries, presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception in November 2016.

Currently, the facility is managed by Hart Hotels, which is based in Buffalo.

Wojtaszek said he advised directors that there is nothing to act upon at this time but felt it was prudent to inquire about it and keep their options open.

In other developments, the board voted:

To close an OTB branch on French Road in Depew as of Nov. 30 and terminate the existing lease;

To allocate up to $45,000 for the purchase of complementary rooms at the Hotel at Batavia Downs for the remainder of this year and up to $50,000 for the same for 2021;

To contract with Upstate Strategic Advisors LLC, of Buffalo, for six months, effective Jan. 1, at a rate of $3,500 per month for consulting services designed to help the corporation increase its revenue and improve its marketing strategies;

To extend an agreement with Mercury Public Affairs LLC, of New York City, for another six months, effective Jan. 1, at a rate of $8,000 per month for lobbying activities with various government entities;

To contract with Cummins-Allison Corporation for a money counting machine maintenance and service agreement through Sept. 30 at an amount not to exceed $29,768;