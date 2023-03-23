WROTB officials considering expansion of Hotel at Batavia Downs, approve 34 Rush renovations

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials are exploring an expansion of the Hotel at Batavia Downs, the 84-bed luxury inn that the public benefit company purchased from ADK Hospitality LLC of Buffalo in mid-2021.

“We’re taking a hard look to determine if we are going to do it, if it’s the right time and if the cost is right. We’re taking a cautious approach to make sure that it is something that we really need to do,” said Scott Kiedrowski, WROTB vice president/operations, following today’s board of directors meeting.

Kiedrowski and director Edward Morgan, chairperson of the Batavia Downs Operations Committee, reported on a meeting with David Hart, president of Hart Hotels, which runs the facility.

“Mr. Hart, along with Rick Likus (hotel general manager), spoke to the board about the operation is 2022, which was the first full year of ownership by Western Regional,” Kiedrowski said. “Our numbers are significantly headed in the right direction – very robust.

“The rooms are sold out on a regular basis; we have a lot of traffic coming, so we’re very pleased with the financials and his (Hart’s) report to the board of directors on just how well the hotel is doing.”

Kiedrowski said that expansion, if and when it was approved, would likely add to the north end of the existing hotel.

“We’re trying to see if the lobby should move and the extent of the expansion,” he said, mentioning that 42 more rooms are being considered.

Board Chair Richard Bianchi said he will select three directors to serve on a committee with senior management and hotel staff to look into expanding the hotel.

WROTB directors voted for the $8 million purchase in February 2021.

At the time, Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach said the corporation would be able to utilize 20-year tax exempt bonds to project a savings of $600,000 while bundling the refinancing of a balloon payment due in October 2023 with the hotel purchase expenditure.

In November 2016, Batavia Downs Gaming and members of ADK Hospitality LLC, the hotel ownership team, cut the ribbon on the hotel. ADK Hospitality bought land from WROTB in March 2015 and invested $7.5 million to build the facility.

In other developments, directors:

Approved a resolution to install floor and wall base at the 34 Rush restaurant/bar, contracting with WNY Tile & Sone Corp. of North Tonawanda for an amount not to exceed $19,139.

The expense will be covered by a portion of a $1.2 million insurance settlement stemming from a flood on the second floor when a pipe burst in September 2022, Kiedrowski said.

“The water did leak downstairs into 34 Rush, and there is a lot of remodeling going on in that area so we decided to replace the floor that did receive some of that water,” he said. “We are expanding the kitchen, which is just a normal course of business to make it bigger. So, while doing that we figured we would also take care of the floor.”

Approved the purchase of a recreational trailer for use by performers during the Rockin’ The Downs Concert Series from Elizabeth Marino of Florida for $29,000.

Kiedrowski said a concert promoter informed management that the 2014 Forest River Salem Villa destination trailer would be available for purchase, thus fulfilling a need that previously was supplied at no charge by local companies.

“It’s for the performers to use right off stage,” he said. “It is well maintained. Now we have two of them and they are used for the acts.”

The board also approved paying up to $325,000 for the various bands and performers this summer. The eight-week concert series kicks off on June 23 with the Almost Queen tribute band.