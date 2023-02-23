WROTB reports record earnings, surcharge distributions to its member municipalities for 2022

Pending verification by the public benefit company’s outside auditing firm, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. generated a record $8.4 million in earnings and surcharge for its 17 member municipalities in 2022.

WROTB Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach, reporting at this morning’s board of directors meeting at the Park Road facility, put the total earnings and surcharge distribution number for last year at $8,454,261 – an increase of $2,661,077 from 2021.

“Since the corporation’s inception – we started in May of 1974 – this is the highest earnings’ distribution ever paid out to our municipalities,” Leach said.

When asked to explain the 46 percent jump from the previous year, Leach mentioned branch consolidation, the Hotel at Batavia Downs and the company’s ongoing marketing campaigns.

“On the branch side, we minimized our losses through closures and consolidations, so that helped, and then on the Batavia Downs Gaming side, one of the best additions is the hotel – because it’s such a great marketing tool,” she said. “We can get our patrons in and then let them enjoy their experience, including the free play (vouchers) and the food coupons, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

“Plus, all of our events here help contribute and, as always, we value our employees the most and we’re providing good customer service. And (Marketing Director) Ryan’s (Hasenauer) marketing efforts are a big part of it as well.”

Genesee County’s share for 2022 is at $178,732, about $50,000 more than Orleans and Wyoming counties’ amount. In 2021, Genesee received $123,409.

December 2022 numbers show $642 in surcharge while fourth-quarter earnings indicate that $26,701 will go into Genesee County coffers.

The corporation distributes earnings and surcharge to 15 Western New York counties plus the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.

WROTB President/Chief Executive Officer Henry Wojtaszek said the historic dollar amounts represent “a lot of hard work, great marketing strategies, great events and the strength of the hotel.”

“It’s really become a destination,” he said. “We provide, we believe, the best customer service in the industry. We hear it constantly on the floor, so it is no surprise that we had such a banner year … and we’re very happy to share that with our municipalities and give that money back.”