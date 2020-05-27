Wyoming County Fair is cancelled; status of Genesee County Fair to be determined

The Wyoming County Fair in Pike and several other fairs in neighboring counties have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the status of the Genesee County Fair in Batavia could be determined in the next day or so.

Currently, the Genesee County Fair, scheduled for July 25 through Aug. 1, is still on, according to Agricultural Society President Amanda Gallo.

“No decision has been made at this time, but there is a District 8 (Zoom) meeting this evening that I will be taking part in,” Gallo said.

The meeting will include representatives of the seven-county District 8 of the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs.

Per the Genesee County Fair website, fair personnel have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely and working with health and state officials concerning the status of the fair.

Jerry Davis, chair of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, confirmed that the Pike Fair that was slated for Aug. 15-22 has been cancelled for this year.

Echoing feelings of Genesee County government officials, Davis said he is “holding out hope that we’ll be able to move into Phase Two” of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.