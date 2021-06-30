Yasses takes Byron town supervisor primary by six votes

Peter Yasses has won last week's Republican Primary for the Town of Byron supervisor position.

The incumbent today said he learned, following a hand count of all the ballots (including absentee ballots), that he drew six more votes than challenger Gerald Heins.

A Genesee County election office spokesperson confirmed Yasses' victory, with the official final tally at 90-84.

At the end of voting last Tuesday, Yasses held an 82-78 lead.

Yasses said he expects another challenge in November from Heins, who he said is starting his own party.

"It looks like it's going to be Republican (Yasses) against his party," Yasses said, who noted it will be a repeat of what happened in the general election two years ago.

Asked for a statement concerning the outcome, Yasses said, "I think solar has divided the town a bit, and I think he (Heins) sent out a letter with half-truths to it that helped him more than I thought it would. Hopefully, he'll be straight with the people in November instead of half-truths again."

The election office spokesperson also confirmed that Heins has registered to run in November under the Byron Independent party.

Phone calls to Heins seeking comment have yet to be returned.

Official results of the other Republican Primary races in the county are as follows:

Town of Bethany Town Justice -- Vote for any Two (Republican): Joseph Nowakowski 66, Jeff Wolak 58, Nicole Szymkowiak 40, Christopher Hausfelder 27, Peggy Johnson 24.

Town of Stafford Clerk – Vote for One (Republican) -- Barbara Radley 187, Julie Scheuerlein 38.