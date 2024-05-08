Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf to share his story at GCC, Room T-102, at 6 o'clock tonight

By Mike Pettinella May 8, 2024, 3:17pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf poses with six of the 300 or so students this morning following his prom awareness presentation sponsored by UConnectCare at Genesee Community College. The public is invited to hear his inspirational story that focuses on substance use recovery and mental health sitgma at 6 o'clock tonight at Room T-102 at GCC. Photo by Mike Pettinella/UConnectCare publicist. news notify Ryan Leaf Genesee Community College prom awareness