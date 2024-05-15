Spartans rout Auburn in semipro football scrimmage

If its performance during a scrimmage game last Saturday afternoon at the Town of Pembroke football field is any indication of future success, this season’s version of the Genesee County Spartans will do very well in the Northeastern Football Alliance semipro league.

The Spartans rolled past the Auburn Pride, 34-6, getting a pair of touchdowns from running back Jed Reese and TD passes from quarterbacks Alex Rood and Corey Turpin.

“The 34 points is the most we’ve ever scored, so from that aspect it was a great tune-up for the season opener on June 1 (against the visiting Lockport Wildcats, 3:30 p.m.),” Spartans Head Coach Harry Rascoe said. “Overall, our new organizational push to create a better team on and off the field really showed.”

Receivers Jazon Henderson and Rayshawn Huitt caught touchdowns passes while fellow wideout Deyonci Farley led all players with in receiving yards, said Rascoe, noting the QB competition will continue right through to the first regular season game.

On defense, Anthony Natrigo recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, while Cody Wenner and Max Rapone each had an interception and Karen Marucci and Matt Dillon forced fumbles. Gunner Rapone led the way in tackles, with newcomers Ryley Elliott and Jalen White also leading the way.

New kicker, Julie Petry, was good on four of five extra point attempts.

Genesee County Spartans’ schedule:

June 1 Lockport Wildcats

June 8 at Rochester Chargers

June 15 at East Coast Blue Devils

June 22 at Watertown Red & Black

June 29 Rochester Chargers

July 13 at Lockport Wildcats

July 20 Ithaca Warriors

July 27 East Coast Blue Devils