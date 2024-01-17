Town of Batavia planners set public hearings for motocross, apartment projects

The Batavia Town Planning Board on Tuesday night scheduled a pair of special use permit public hearings for Feb. 6 – one for the reopening of a motocross track on Harloff Road and the other for the addition of a third apartment at a former church building at the intersection of Slusser Road and Main Road.

Jason Bonsignore, a former National Hockey League player and current auto/motorcycle racing promoter, is looking to restore a couple properties and operate what used to be Kelly’s Motorsports on the weekends, hopefully starting this spring.

Bonsignore came to the planning board several weeks ago with his proposal and returned to the Batavia Town Hall last night to receive word that a public hearing would be set. He has been working with town engineers and zoning officers on a revised site plan that would pave the way to conduct racing of motorcycles, ATVs and go-karts.

Apparently, two 22-acre and 17-acre properties were purchased a couple years ago by Michael Lauterborn, a longtime friend of Bonsignore, after sitting vacant for nearly 15 years.

Bonsignore’s racing ventures are Action Park East Speedway in Greene (Chenango County) and Champion Speedway in Owego (Tioga County).

The Rochester native has been a part of the speedway scene for 28 years following a long pro hockey career that included stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The public hearing is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Town Hall.

City of Batavia resident Wesley Winters is seeking a special use permit to add a three-bedroom apartment to the former Presbyterian church at 8591 Slusser Rd. in what is termed the Hamlet Commercial District.

His proposal was recommended for approval last week by the Genesee County Planning Board, with the following modifications:

-- The applicant eliminates two parking spots in the parking plan as they are located within the right-of way of Slusser Rd;

-- The applicant obtains approval/documentation from the Genesee County Health Department regarding the adequacy of the septic system for the additional unit.

Winters said the building has housed two two-bedroom apartments since 1975. He said he has been working on the outside of the building for the past five years and will be doing all of the interior renovations himself.

His public hearing is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Town Hall.