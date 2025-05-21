Baseball: Dragons Dominate: Pembroke Blasts Past Elba 13–3

The Pembroke Varsity Dragons put on an offensive and defensive clinic Tuesday afternoon, steamrolling the Elba Varsity Lancers 13–3 in a commanding road victory.



Pembroke wasted no time getting on the board, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Anthony Abbatiello ignited the Dragons’ bats with a two-run triple, followed by a run-scoring double from Trey Newton to stake an early lead.



Elba briefly clawed back in the third, knotting the game at 3–3 on a Mark Caparco RBI single and a productive play. But the tie was short-lived.



Brayden Lang broke the deadlock in the fourth with an RBI double, and the Dragons never looked back. They piled on nine unanswered runs, fueled by timely hitting and aggressive base running.



Lang was just as dominant on the mound, tossing 4.1 innings of hitless relief. The right-hander struck out six without issuing a walk, slamming the door on any Lancers comeback hopes. Starter Hayden Williams gave up three runs (only one earned) across 2.2 innings, fanning four.



Pembroke’s offense was relentless, collecting 13 hits. Newton led the charge with three RBIs, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Lang and Jacob Johnson each tallied three hits, while Jayden Bridge added two of his own. Johnson and Landon Santini sparked the running game with multiple steals as the Dragons swiped five bags on the day.



Elba’s offense was limited to three hits—one each from Caparco, Nicholas Scott, and Brayden Jachimowicz. Caparco and Brady Werth drove in the Lancers’ only runs. Despite the loss, Elba showed life on the base paths with five stolen bases, including three from Jachimowicz.

Photos by Kristin Smith.