Solemn Evening Prayer in the presence of the relics of the saints at Slomba Hall

Join Ascension Parish for an evening of prayer in honor of the consecration of the altar. The night of prayer, taking place at Slomba Hall this Friday, is open to everyone and starts at 7 o'clock.

Public prayer is a common act for Christian churches whenever a church has been built, renovated or restored. This is due to the tradition of incorporating holy relics into the church or altar. Christian churches contain objects or bones of a holy person, including saints or important Christian figure.

Ascension Parish asks the public to gather and “pray with the Saints to ask for their intercession and for their blessing,” according to a press release from the parish.

Some of the saints that have been enshrined in the reliquary, or container for holy relics, include the bones of St. Stanislaus Kostka, S.J., St. Maximillian Kolbe and Blessed Mary Angela Truszkowska, and more.

The following day, the relics will be moved to the altar.