December 20, 2021 - 3:07pm

Spiritual Connection: Christmas Services Schedule

posted by Olivia Bailey in holiday, spiritual connection, Christmas, batavia.

North Darien Bible Church- Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Christmas Eve 12/24
East Pembroke Site 4 p.m. - in the Hall. Corfu Site Midnight - Church. Christmas Day 12/25, Corfu Site 8:30 a.m. - Church, East Pembroke Site 11a.m. - Church 

Oakfield-Alabama Baptist Church- Christmas Eve Service on 12/24 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Stafford- Christmas Eve on 12/245:00 p.m. Lessons & Carols

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, LeRoy- Christmas Eve on 12/24 at 7:00 p.m. Family Oriented Candlelight Holy Communion Service

Indian Falls United Methodist Church- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on 12/24 at 7 p.m.

East Bethany Presbyterian Church- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on 12/24  at 7 p.m.

Everpresent Church- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on 12/23  service at 7 p.m.

Please send updates to [email protected]

