Video: Preview of Companion Retriever Hunting Challenge, tomorrow at Godfrey's Pond

At 10 a.m., Saturday, Godfrey's Pond on Griswold Road, Stafford, hosts the Companion Retriever Hunting Challenge. The event is open to the public.

The event is geared toward "every day" retrievers, dogs who are pets and companions and hunt with their masters as a hobby. All sporting breeds are invited to participate but only retrieving breeds will be scored. Dogs that hold field trial titles and hunt test titles may also participate but these dogs will not be scored.

Jim Beverly has been training retrievers for almost 55 years.

Andy Merkel was interviewed for the video. His dog Roy won the 2017 and 2018 Scenes Challenge and this year his daughter and her 9-month-old puppy will participate.

The registration fee is $35 with proceeds going to benefit the Geneses County chapter of ducks.org

It may still be possible to register. Call Beverly at (716) 474-4661.