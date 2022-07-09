Photos: The Dierks Bentley 'Beers on Me Tour' at Darien Lake

Travis Denning, known for his song “David Ashely Parker from Powder Springs” which peaked in 2018 at 32 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, opened the show with his shredding guitar solos and modern country/rock sound.

Jordan Davis, a crowd favorite, followed playing a half-hour set, playing “Buy Dirt”, “Almost Maybes”, and “Singles You Up”.

Dierks Bentley was the star of the show, opening with his 2003 number 1 hit off his first album “What was I thinking”. His performances of “Burning Man” and “I Hold On”. In Bentley’s 19-year career, he’s released 25 singles, 22 have reached the top 5, 17 of which climbed to number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts.

Photos by Philip Casper