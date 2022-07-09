Local Matters

July 9, 2022 - 3:05pm

Photos: The Dierks Bentley 'Beers on Me Tour' at Darien Lake

posted by Philip Casper in Dierks Bentley, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, music, arts, news.

gds_4909_bentley.jpg

Travis Denning, known for his song “David Ashely Parker from Powder Springs” which peaked in 2018 at 32 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, opened the show with his shredding guitar solos and modern country/rock sound.

Jordan Davis, a crowd favorite, followed playing a half-hour set, playing  “Buy Dirt”, “Almost Maybes”, and “Singles You Up”. 

Dierks Bentley was the star of the show, opening with his 2003 number 1 hit off his first album “What was I thinking”.  His performances of “Burning Man” and “I Hold On”.  In Bentley’s 19-year career, he’s released 25 singles, 22 have reached the top 5, 17 of which climbed to number 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts. 

Photos by Philip Casper

gds_4616_bentley.jpg

dsc_2679_bentley.jpg

gds_4721_bentley.jpg

gds_4792_bentley.jpg

gds_5009_bentley.jpg

gds_4986_bentley.jpg

l1070852_bentley.jpg

gds_4948_bentley.jpg

