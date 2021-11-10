$16,246 carryover, free programs at Batavia Wednesday

Press release:

One of the largest carryover pools currently being offered at any race track in North America is available at Batavia Downs on Wednesday (Nov. 10) when $16,246 will seed the proceedings in the Jackpot Hi-5 pentafecta wager in the tenth race. With no unique winning ticket having been purchased on this wager in the past several weeks, the pool has grown to one of the largest the Downs has seen and offers a great mid-week betting opportunity both live and off-track.

There is another carryover being offered in race five where $1,508 will be available for the Jackpot Pick-6.

Free full past performance program pages for all live Batavia Downs races can be downloaded at bataviadownsgaming.com under the live racing tab in the left-hand column where they are always available.

And if you can’t attend the races in person, you can still watch a live stream of the entire night’s action on the Batavia Downs Youtube channel.

Post time for the first race is 5 p.m.