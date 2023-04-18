Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 18, 2023 - 11:40am

19 volunteers complete Fire Police training

posted by Press Release in fire services, news.

Press release:

Nineteen students successfully completed the nine-hour Fire Police course, which concluded on March 25 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center.  Presented by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control in conjunction with the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, this program was instructed by Sgt. Dan Coffey, whose focus was to teach the fire police the skills to enable them to perform their duties more effectively.  Course lessons included defining and interpreting terms, oath of office, relation to regular police officers, general duties, maintaining safe conditions at an emergency, traffic direction and control, pre-planning and various laws of interest to the fire service. 

Completing the course were:

ALABAMA

  • Joshua V. Mullen

BERGEN

  • Edward D. Shortt

BETHANY

  • Carl L. Hyde, Jr.
  • Terry R. Smart

BROCKPORT

  • Stephen C. Delong

BYRON

  • Michael A. Alexander

CORFU

  • Justin S. Rodland

INDIAN FALLS

  • LuAnne Mileham
  • Maxwell D. Olsen

PAVILION

  • Matt Jacobus
  • Douglas W. Logsdon
  • Donald A. Roblee, Jr.
  • Kenneth l. Weaver
  • Douglas P. Wright
  • Nick J. Wright

SOUTH BYRON

  • Mathew T. Dougherty
  • Theresa E. Hammer
  • Katrina Rassel

STAFFORD

  • Todd Mogenhan

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break