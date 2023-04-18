19 volunteers complete Fire Police training
Press release:
Nineteen students successfully completed the nine-hour Fire Police course, which concluded on March 25 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. Presented by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control in conjunction with the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, this program was instructed by Sgt. Dan Coffey, whose focus was to teach the fire police the skills to enable them to perform their duties more effectively. Course lessons included defining and interpreting terms, oath of office, relation to regular police officers, general duties, maintaining safe conditions at an emergency, traffic direction and control, pre-planning and various laws of interest to the fire service.
Completing the course were:
ALABAMA
- Joshua V. Mullen
BERGEN
- Edward D. Shortt
BETHANY
- Carl L. Hyde, Jr.
- Terry R. Smart
BROCKPORT
- Stephen C. Delong
BYRON
- Michael A. Alexander
CORFU
- Justin S. Rodland
INDIAN FALLS
- LuAnne Mileham
- Maxwell D. Olsen
PAVILION
- Matt Jacobus
- Douglas W. Logsdon
- Donald A. Roblee, Jr.
- Kenneth l. Weaver
- Douglas P. Wright
- Nick J. Wright
SOUTH BYRON
- Mathew T. Dougherty
- Theresa E. Hammer
- Katrina Rassel
STAFFORD
- Todd Mogenhan
