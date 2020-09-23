2020 Richmond Reads programs are virtual via Zoom, registration is required

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library will host author Allen Eskens for a virtual visit on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. for the 2020 Richmond Reads program. His latest book "Nothing More Dangerous" is the one selected for this year.

In light of ongoing conditions, the decision was made to move forward with the program as an online event.

Community Book Discussions are also scheduled, as well as a review contest.

“The Richmond Reads committee wholeheartedly feels that the messages of racial equality and justice in this book are too important and timely not to share,” says Samantha Stryker Basile, Community and Adult Services librarian and Richmond Reads coordinator.

“This year’s program may look a little different but we hope to still engage in very meaningful discussions with the community and have a great experience with our author.”

Richmond Reads is a community one-book reading program, and is open to all! The title is chosen with older teens and adult readers in mind.

Author Visit:

Join Allen Eskens for a book talk and discussion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Attend from home! The visit will be hosted over Zoom and registration is required at: http://batavialibrary.org

View at the library: Limited seats will be available at the library to view the discussion. This is intended for those who may not have access to the internet at home. Those attending will need to wear an appropriate face covering. Register at batavialibrary.org or by calling Samantha at (585) 343-9550, ext. 8.

All who register and attend the author event will be entered in a raffle to win one of three signed copies of the book!

Community Book Discussions:

Join Librarian Samantha Stryker Basile and the Richmond Reads Committee for a discussion of the book.

Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. -- Virtual Book Discussion on Zoom

Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. -- Virtual Book Discussion on Zoom

*Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m -- IN PERSON Book Discussion at the library.

*This discussion is intended for those who may not have access to the internet at home and attendance is limited. Those attending will need to wear an appropriate face covering.

Registration required for all programs. Register at: http://batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads or by calling Samantha at (585) 343-9550, ext. 8.

Review Contest

Write a review of "Nothing More Dangerous" for a chance to win a prize! Two winners will be chosen by the Richmond Reads committee to win a signed copy of "Nothing More Dangerous" and a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant. The review form and complete rules can be found at batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads or at the library. Reviews must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 19.

About the Book

Described by Library Journal as a “powerful, unforgettable crime novel” and "a coming-of-age book to rival some of the best,” "Nothing More Dangerous" by Allen Eskens presents a timely story filled with mystery, intrigue and personal discovery.

Set in the 1970s, "Nothing More Dangerous" tells the story of 15-year-old Boady, who wants nothing more than to leave his small town of Jessup, Mo., for bigger and better things. His life changes in unexpected ways when the Elgins – a black family – move in across the street.

Boady’s fast friendship with their son, Thomas, causes him to reexamine his understanding of the world as he knows it. Racial tensions are high in his town after the sudden and ominous disappearance of Lida Poe, a black woman who kept the books at the local plastics factory.

As Boady delves into this mystery and confronts the racial injustice around him, he uncovers more than he expected about his family, his neighbors and himself.

Calling it the book he “became a writer to write,” Allen Eskens began writing "Nothing More Dangerous" in the early '90s and only recently completed it for publication in 2019. A bestselling and award winning author, "Nothing More Dangerous" is Eskens’ sixth novel. Other works include "The Life We Bury," "The Guise of Another," "The Heavens May Fall," "The Deep Dark Descending," and "The Shadows We Hide."

Eskens lives in Minnesota, where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.

Copies of the book are available at the library in hardcover and audio and on OverDrive as an eBook or Audiobook. The book is also available to purchase at the library for $24 courtesy of Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport.

Richmond Reads is sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. Contributions to the program may be directed to the Friends.