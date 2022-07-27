24 Genesee County agencies to benefit from $400k in United Way funding

Press release:

On Tuesday, United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes announced $400,000 in impact grants to 52 nonprofits across Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties. Programs that will benefit from these grants include summer camp and after-school programs, food pantries, domestic violence prevention programs, etc. This announcement comes as United Way marks one year since its six-county merger.

“It has been an incredible year, bringing together the power of a region to serve our local communities and these grants awarded today are a great example of how we rally together as a region to address critical issues in our community,” said Jaime Saunders, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “We are grateful to all of our generous donors and workplace partners that run employee campaigns and make the grants announced today possible.”

More than $100,000 in grants will benefit summer camp and after-school programs. The GLOW YMCA is one of the organizations that will receive United Way grants.

“We service 10 school districts across the Genesee and Livingston counties. For this upcoming school year, we’re already planning on impacting 166 families,” said Greg Reed, District Executive Director of GLOW YMCA. “The Y never denies service due to inability to pay and funding from United Way plays an insurmountable part in that.”

97 workplaces across Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties participate employee campaigns to help raise funds for United Way. Canandaigua National Bank and Trust has created a six-county challenge grant, matching every new and increased donation to United Way up to $500,000.

“The entire CNB team is extremely proud to make such a large investment in United Way and our region,” said Vince Yacuzzo, Vice President and CFO of Canandaigua National Bank and Trust and United Way board member. “The campaign year is not yet over, so we encourage people to take the opportunity to take this opportunity to double their impact.”

Organizations that will benefit from the impact grants are: