25th Annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance to be livestreamed this year due to COVID-19

H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith, and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes proudly present their 25th Annual Service of Prayer & Remembrance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Due to COVID-19, the service will be livestreamed to ensure your safety.

“We hear from families how the service helps them through their grief, especially during this time of year," said Joshua Smith, of H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home. "For some of these families it will be their first year participating in the service, which means it is their first Christmas without their loved one, and for others, they come back year after year.”

A candle in memory of your loved ones will be lit prior to the start of the service and remain that way throughout.

As always, one candle will be provided per deceased loved one and can be picked up at H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St., Batavia on the following dates:

Monday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 2-4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Call (585) 344-4295 to reserve your candle by Friday, Dec. 4. There is no cost for a candle and all who experienced the pain of loss are welcome to participate regardless of who took care of your loved one and arranged their funeral service.

The ecumenical service will combine music, prayer, Scripture reading, reading of the names of your loved ones and tolling of the bell in remembrance, and a message of hope by Reverend Roula Alkhouri, Ph.D., of Batavia First Presbyterian Church.

To register the name or names for your candle please call H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home at (585) 344-4295 or register online at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com by Dec. 4.