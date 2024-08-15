2nd annual Ricky Palermo Foundation comedy night returns

Press Release:

On Saturday, September 21 the 2nd Annual Ricky Palermo Foundation Comedy Night will be held inside the Park Place room featuring comedy from Nick Marra, Dan Viola, and Tim Meier.

Attendees will receive a buffet dinner, free drink, and $25 in Free Play. Sponsorship packages are also available, including signage, VIP seating, vocal recognition, and additional drink tickets.

“We had so much fun last year we decided to do it again,” said Ricky Palermo, President and CEO of the Ricky Palermo Foundation. “Through this great event we were able to raise awareness and much needed funds to help our community and continue to find a cure for spinal cord injuries. We look forward to seeing people back again this year at Batavia Downs.”

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by going to rickypalermofoundation.org/store-1.