A dozen new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County

Data Update –

Please be advised both Genesee and Orleans County Health departments will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, for the Presidents’ Day holiday. We will not be reporting out or updating the websites. We will report the long weekend data along with Tuesday’s data Tuesday afternoon.

Genesee County received 12 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Twelve of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Fourteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.

Orleans County received 14 new positive cases of COVID-19.