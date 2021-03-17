A dozen new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County

Data Update –

Genesee County received 12 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.