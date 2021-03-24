A dozen new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County

Data Update –

Genesee County reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.

Nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Five of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.

Orleans County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.