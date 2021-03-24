March 24, 2021 - 4:50pm
A dozen new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County
Data Update –
- Genesee County reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Five of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.
Orleans County reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at Albion Correctional Facility.
- Zero of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
