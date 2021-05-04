A hundred meals left to sell: Mother's Day drive-thru chicken BBQ at hall to benefit Alexander Fire Dept.

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru only Mother's Day Chicken BBQ on Sunday, May 9th, from 12-1:30 p.m.

Meal includes half chicken, mac salad, salt potatoes, roll and cookie all for $12/meal.

Don't make Mom cook on her day! Preorder your meals by calling (585) 356-3301 or (585) 507-9930.

Barbara Eddy wrote an email today to The Batavian saying: We have about 100 meals left. We really need to sell out. Thank you again, as always."