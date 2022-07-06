A portion of Richmond Avenue to be closed this week

Press Release

To all motorists, a portion of Richmond Avenue in the City of Batavia will be closed two days this week for road construction between Redfield Parkway and Park Road. The closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and is to be re-opened after those time periods each night.

Motorists looking to access Park Road are asked to approach from the North at the intersection of Park Road and Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please, contact The Town of Batavia Highway Department at (585) 343-1729, Extension 218.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.