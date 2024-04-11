Accomplished musician set to perform at Bergen concert series Sunday

Press Release:

Photo of Jaclyn Breeze

courtesy of jaclynbreeze.com.

Jaclyn Breeze of North Chili, a composer and flutist, will perform at 6 pm this Sunday, April 14, in the Bergen Community Concert Series at the Bergen Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 38 South Lake Avenue (Route 19).

Ms. Breeze is an accomplished performer and composer who has produced commissioned works performed in North America, Europe, and Asia. The North Chili resident and graduate of Roberts Wesleyan and Syracuse universities, says her pieces and concerts are designed to foster community between artists and audiences.

Her concert has been titled Imitations. The listener will be transported by the flute solos to hear imitations of things such as butterflies, trains, rivers, and more.

The concert is part of a series offered by the church to celebrate the renovation of the historic Viner pipe organ that was installed in the sanctuary in 1907.

“We want to share a variety of music with our community, so have planned a spring series of concerts in celebration,” said Alden Snell, church organist.

Sunday evening’s free performance will conclude with a hymn sing accompanied by Dr. Snell, an Eastman School of Music professor, on the organ.

Ms. Breeze is also passionate about teaching, having worked as a theory TA at Syracuse while earning her Certificate of University Teaching and teaching private lessons. She is currently the host of Jazz 90.1’s Kidz Zone, which provides lessons and activities for families to do together to learn more about jazz artists. She also serves as the pianist at Holley Presbyterian Church. Her coming projects include commissions for soprano/piano duos, Pierrot ensemble, and solo piano.

Refreshments will be served following the hour-long performance. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Other concerts in the series are:

George Collichio, guitar, special Door of Hope Coffeehouse event at the church, Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m. Mr. Collichio is a national recording artist, performer, educator, and private guitar instructor from Rochester. He has nine national CD releases and plays over 100 shows per year. He is a college professor (guitar and music theory) and founder of "Collichio School of Music" which has two locations and hundreds of students.

Organ recital featuring students from the Eastman School of Music, Sunday, May 5, at 6 p.m.

All concerts are at the Church, 38 South Lake Ave., Bergen. A free-will offering will be accepted.