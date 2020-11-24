November 24, 2020 - 5:13pm
Active COVID cases locally top 200 with 64 new positive tests in past 24 hours
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 64 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Five of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Thirteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Genesee County is saddened to report a community member who was positive for COVID-19 passed away. The individual was under the age of 65. To protect the individual’s privacy we will not be reporting any further information. Our deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends on their loss during this very difficult time.
- Orleans County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Murray and Kendall.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, and 60s.
- One individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.