Activities on calendar at county parks

Press releases:

Birding Walks

Come enjoy a birding walk with a birding guide! Join for Saturdays this spring: April 15 at DeWitt Recreation Area, then April 29th and May 13th at the Genesee County Park & Forest. Birding walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow and wetland habitats and helps you identify birds by sound and sight. Perfect for beginner and experienced birders. April 15 birding walk meets at Pavilion 3 at DeWitt Recreation Area. Walks at the Genesee County Park & Forest meet at Pavilion A on Raymond Road. Walks are approximately 1 mile long over easy terrain. This program is FREE! Please pre-register by calling (585) 344-1122, walk-ins are also welcome.

Amphibian Adventure

Listen to the chorus of spring and get to know your small, slimy singing neighbors with Amphibian Adventure at the Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturday, April 15, from 7:30 to 9:00 pm! Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center to learn how to identify our pest-eating pals. Then we will venture into the wetlands and forest at night to search for amphibians in their habitat! Hear their many calls as they welcome spring, and find out what you can do to help your tiny big-eyed friends! Dress for the weather, amphibians love rainy nights, and this program will go rain or shine! The cost is $5/person, $10/family. Pre-registration is required, call (585) 344-1122!

Environmental Science Camp

Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest! This hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering 7th – 10th grade. Camp meets Monday through Friday, July 17 – 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. This week-long adventure includes wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a field trip and more! The cost is $95/camper for the entire week. All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided. Transportation is provided from Batavia High School to and from camp each day. Maximum 20 campers, registration deadline is Wednesday, July 5th.

To register, download the registration form from click here.

Return completed forms with payment to:

Main Office

Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center 153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020

For more information, visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Guided Dog Walks

Bring your best friend and join us for a guided dog walk through the Genesee County Park & Forest on Saturdays, April 8, May 6, June 3, July 1, and Aug. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. This guided walk is great for socialization and healthy exercise! Meet at the Interpretive Nature Center. Dogs must be on a leash at all times. A current license or proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination is required. Aggressive dogs will not be allowed to participate. The cost is $5/dog, and all proceeds go to the Genesee County Animal Shelter Volunteers. Call (585) 344-1122 to register, walk-ins are also welcome.