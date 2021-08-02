Local Matters

August 2, 2021 - 6:23pm

Admin number for Sheriff's Office not working

posted by Press Release in Sheriff's Office, news.

Press release:

The administrative phone line, 585-345-3000, at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing an outage.  For any non-emergency calls, please dial

585-343-5000, and your call will be transferred to an internal extension.  Another option available is to utilize e-mail.  This issue is not affecting 9-1-1 calls. 

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.

