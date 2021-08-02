Admin number for Sheriff's Office not working

Press release:

The administrative phone line, 585-345-3000, at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing an outage. For any non-emergency calls, please dial

585-343-5000, and your call will be transferred to an internal extension. Another option available is to utilize e-mail. This issue is not affecting 9-1-1 calls.

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.