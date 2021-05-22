After tonight's livestream, the Old Hippies are goin' fishin' for a spell

Press release from the Old Hippies:

GONE FISHIN'! Kay and I have come to a difficult decision to pause our Home to Home Concert Series for the Common Good livestream after this evening's show -- #60 in a row -- May 22 at 7 p.m.

Thank you to everyone who has joined in our fun and music.

We will keep you posted on our website when the livestreams will start again, www.oldhippiesmusic.com, facebook old hippies, and billmcdonald, instragram Oldhippiesbillandkay, and twitter Ohippies.

The livestream can be found as follows:

We appreciate all your support,

Bill and Kay McDonald