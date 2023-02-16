'Ageless' models sought for 42nd annual fashion show at GCC

Press Release:

Genesee Community College is excited to announce the model tryouts for its 42nd annual fashion show, "Ageless". The tryouts will take place on February 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., February 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and February 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the College's Forum.

The "Ageless" fashion show celebrates fashion in all its forms and highlights the diversity of style across generations. As such, the tryouts are open to all ages, genders, ethnicities and sizes. Anyone who has a passion for fashion and wants to be a part of this exciting event is encouraged to attend the tryouts.

This year's show will pay tribute to fashion trends throughout the decades from the 1920s to today and beyond, showcasing the talent and creativity and interpretation of GCC's fashion students. The show will be held in the Richard C. Call Arena's 24,000 square foot indoor field house, which will accommodate up to 2,000 guests.

"I am incredibly excited for our students to showcase their talents and creativity through this year's fashion show," said GCC's fashion instructor, Laura Taylor. "Ageless is a truly immersive production, featuring pre-show interviews, photo-ops with coordinators, and a post-show party and vendor market. Our students have put in a tremendous amount of work and effort to make this year's show a truly unforgettable experience."

To register for the model tryouts, interested individuals should email [email protected] or Laura Taylor, assistant professor of Fashion Business at [email protected].

As it has in the past, the Fashion Show will include a vendor fair giving local businesses a chance to showcase their products and services. There are still a few tables available for additional vendors. Interested businesses should email Izzie Lanasa at [email protected]. Tables are only $25.

This year's fashion show offers exclusive sponsorship opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the GCC fashion program. For more information, please contact Laura Taylor at [email protected]. Don't miss out on this exciting event, celebrating the timelessness of fashion and the talent of GCC's fashion students.

Ticket information for "Ageless" will be released soon. To stay updated on the latest developments, follow @gccfashionprogram on Instagram and @trendygcc on Twitter. The show will also be live-streamed globally, making it accessible to a wider audience. To view GCC's 2022 fashion show, please visit HERE.

For more information contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: [email protected].

Photo submitted by GCC.