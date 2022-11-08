Air show organizers seek volunteers for 2023 event

Press release:

Organizers of the Wings Over Batavia Air Show scheduled for Labor Day weekend in 2023 are in the process of putting together a team to handle the numerous volunteer positions necessary to ensure a successful event.

“The show starts by recruiting community residents who are committed to providing a welcoming and safe family-friendly event,” said Dennis Dunbar, air show chair.

Dunbar, president of Dunbar Airshows, is the director of Air Shows and Attractions at SUN ‘n FUN in Lakeland, Fla., as well as chairperson of the board of the International Council of Air Shows.

He has listed about two dozen air show volunteer positions that will complement the paid show employees and municipal leaders during the event, which is set for Sept. 1-3, 2023, at the Genesee County Airport.

Those volunteer posts are as follows:

Volunteer manager;

Security manager;

Jet team liaison;

Tac-Demo team liaison;

Performer liaison;

Static display liaison;

Marketing manager;

Media/PR manager;

Sponsorship manager;

Exhibits manager;

Revenue manager/treasurer;

Hotel manager;

Transportation manager;

Admissions manager;

Concessions manager;

Hospitality manager;

First manager;

Field services manager;

ADA manager;

Recruiting liaison;

FOD (Foreign Object Debris) manager;

Special operations manager.

Additional volunteers will be needed in these various areas, Dunbar noted.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Dunbar at [email protected].