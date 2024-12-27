Alabama Republican Committee seeks candidates for vacant town council seats and 2025 election positions

Press Release:

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking for candidates to immediately fill two positions on the Alabama town council due to resignations. The prospective candidates will be recommended to the Town of Alabama Board to fill the remaining year of the term.

Also, the Alabama Republican Committee is looking for candidates to run in the 2025 November election. The committee is looking for two (2) town council candidates for 4-year terms and also a candidate for Genesee County Legislator to be elected for a 4-year term in November of 2025.

All interested candidates are asked to send their information to Earl LaGrou, 7420 Macomber Rd., Oakfield OR by email to earl@lwemail.com.

All letters need to be in no later than January 11.