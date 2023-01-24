January 24, 2023 - 5:48pm
Alabama Republicans seeking candidates for office
Press release:
The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking or qualified candidates to run in this fall elections. The following positions are open for the fall 2023 elections:
- Town Supervisor
- Town Clerk
- Town Justice – 2 positions up for election
- Town Council – 2 positions up for election
- Town Highway Superintendent
Please submit your letter of intent no later than Fe. 10 to:
Earl LaGrou
7420 Macomber Rd.
Oakfield, NY 14125
Letters may also be submitted via email to [email protected]. If candidates need more information, they may call Earl LaGrou, (716) 912- 8195.
