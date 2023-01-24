Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 24, 2023 - 5:48pm

Alabama Republicans seeking candidates for office

posted by Press Release in Alabama, Elections, news.

Press release:

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking or qualified candidates to run in this fall elections. The following positions are open for the fall 2023 elections:

  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Clerk
  • Town Justice – 2 positions up for election
  • Town Council – 2 positions up for election
  • Town Highway Superintendent

Please submit your letter of intent no later than Fe. 10 to:

Earl LaGrou
7420 Macomber Rd.
Oakfield, NY 14125

Letters may also be submitted via email to [email protected]. If candidates need more information, they may call Earl LaGrou, (716) 912- 8195.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break