Alabama Republicans seeking candidates for office

Press release:

The Town of Alabama Republican Committee is looking or qualified candidates to run in this fall elections. The following positions are open for the fall 2023 elections:

Town Supervisor

Town Clerk

Town Justice – 2 positions up for election

Town Council – 2 positions up for election

Town Highway Superintendent

Please submit your letter of intent no later than Fe. 10 to:

Earl LaGrou

7420 Macomber Rd.

Oakfield, NY 14125

Letters may also be submitted via email to [email protected]. If candidates need more information, they may call Earl LaGrou, (716) 912- 8195.